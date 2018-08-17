Uber Eats evokes nostalgia with Dhara’s jalebi boy Parzan Dastur in new campaign

Like the old Dhara ad, the new film also drives the same message that everybody enjoys a meal with loved ones within the comfort of their homes

New Delhi: Uber Eats, the online food ordering and delivery platform, is taking viewers on a 1990s nostalgia trip by recreating the iconic Dhara cooking oil’s ‘Jalebi’ ad in its latest campaign. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gbd16c3NScM&feature=youtu.be. The new spot features Parzan Dastur, the adorable child actor who made us all crave jalebis in the Dhara cooking oil television ad. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohKNwI9uErI of the 90’s.

Made by the Uber Eats team, the ad follows the Dhara ad storyline where Dastur is featured leaving his home fed up by his annoying flatmates. He changes his mind when the watchman tells him that there’s a biryani order which has been delivered to his flat. The campaign, which promises 1990s nostalgia along with prices from the era, is designed to take a creative spin on promotions and discounts.

“The film is a part of an ongoing digital campaign called ‘Purane prices, naya app’ with an objective of breaking the monotony and clutter around a value-driven message for the consumer. Recreating the ad with Parzaan is one of our ways of paying a tribute to the 1990s era,” said the Uber Eats spokesperson.

Launched in May 2017, Uber Eats currently operates across 24 Indian cities, which also include smaller cities such as Kochi, Indore, Jaipur and Nagpur. The company said it was witnessing nearly 50% month-on-month growth in food orders. It competes with food ordering platforms such as Swiggy, which has leveraged the youth sports property Indian Premier League (IPL) to create witty six-second ads. https://www.livemint.com/Consumer/CLcgGfZYKwJMrnmJwIpsEN/Swiggy-rides-on-IPL-popularity-with-witty-ad-campaign.html

Another food ordering platform Zomato Order continues to leverage digital platforms to connect with consumers.

Saad Khan, national planning director, FCB Ulka, feels that the Uber Eats decision to recreate an iconic ad is a brave choice. However, the company might have to endure endless comparisons with the original ad.

“People expect the sequel of a campaign to be better than the original, and in this case it will always be compared to the cuteness and charm of the iconic original. A kid can get away with being a little miffed and therefore threatening to leave but as a grown up, I doubt so. But will it will definitely get the audience attention?” he said. Khan thinks that the peg of the 1990s ad is a good one, especially when it has been strategically woven into the discounts on offer. “The promise of 1990s prices as an offer will make one try the app,” he added.