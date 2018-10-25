Rupee opens marginally lower against US dollar

Photo: Mint

Indian rupee on Thursday weakened against US dollar trading losses in local and global equity markets.

At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 73.31 a dollar, down 0.20% from its Wednesday’s close of 73.16. The currency opened at 73.30 a dollar.

The 10-year gilt yield stood at 7.853% from its previous close of 7.872%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex fell 0.32% or 142.86 points to 33,891.10 points. Year to date, it has fell 0.23%.

So far this year, the rupee has declined 13%, while foreign investors have sold $4.63 billion and $9.03 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. Japanese yen was up 0.15%, Thai Baht 0.15%, Singapore dollar 0.07%. However, South Korean won was down 0.42%, Taiwan dollar 0.10%, Philippines peso and China Offshore were down 0.06% each.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 96.279, down 0.16% from its previous close of 96.434.