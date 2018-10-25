Rupee opens marginally lower against US dollar
So far this year, the rupee has declined 13%, while foreign investors have sold $4.63 billion and $9.03 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.
Indian rupee on Thursday weakened against US dollar trading losses in local and global equity markets.
At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 73.31 a dollar, down 0.20% from its Wednesday’s close of 73.16. The currency opened at 73.30 a dollar.
The 10-year gilt yield stood at 7.853% from its previous close of 7.872%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
Benchmark Sensex fell 0.32% or 142.86 points to 33,891.10 points. Year to date, it has fell 0.23%.
Asian currencies were trading mixed. Japanese yen was up 0.15%, Thai Baht 0.15%, Singapore dollar 0.07%. However, South Korean won was down 0.42%, Taiwan dollar 0.10%, Philippines peso and China Offshore were down 0.06% each.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 96.279, down 0.16% from its previous close of 96.434.
