I-T department targets cash hoarders, seizes Rs15 crore in 2 days
New Delhi: Continuing its drive against cash hoarders, the income tax (I-T) department has seized nearly Rs15 crore in the last two days across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Punjab.
The tax department started its crackdown on cash hoarders amid a cash crunch reported in several states earlier this month.
The searches in Bengaluru targeted a few big contractors and led to the seizure of Rs6.76 crore in cash—in Rs2,000 and Rs500 denominations—from benami lockers, said a tax department official. These contractors were awarded contracts between January and March this year, followed by bank transfers and then withdrawals. There were also no books of accounts maintained by the contractors, the official added.
In Hyderabad, the searches were on two realtors and led to the seizure of Rs5.10 crore in unaccounted cash.
In Punjab, cash amounting to Rs2.62 crore and jewellery of Rs66.5 lakh was seized from a group engaged in the manufacture and sale of cattle feed.
This is not the first instance of cash seizures this month. The tax department has closely tracked cash movements in Karnataka, which goes to polls on 12 May. Last week, its officials seized Rs4.13 crore in cash and 4.52kg of gold jewellery valued at Rs1.32 crore. Many of these cases are from Karnataka, including the cities of Bengaluru and Bellary.
Latest News »
Latest News »
Net4Hemo: Helping haemophilia patients connect with peers, learn about staying safe
Bombay high court stays tax notices to Tata Trusts
Wuhan meet likely to set road map for intensifying CBMs
Handshake across Himalayas may set new tone for bilateral relations
SC had asked government to link Aadhaar with mobiles: Attorney General
Mark to Market »
ICICI Lombard maintains its profitability, hopes for sustained growth
Wipro’s recovery remains a non-starter
Bharti Infratel-Indus Towers deal structure suggests Idea Cellular is desperate for cash
IMF estimates higher crude oil prices may not have any significant impact on India’s GDP
Realizations increase at UltraTech Cement, but that’s unlikely to offset cost pressures