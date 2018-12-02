Poll doles: TRS to give ₹5-6 lakh aid to EBCs

The scheme, which is part of the K. Chandrashekar Rao-led caretaker government’s manifesto for the 7 December polls, will be in addition to the much talked about double bedroom housing scheme.

Hyderabad: Days ahead of elections in Telangana, the Telugu Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Sunday announced that the party would offer financial assistance of ₹5-6 lakh to each family belonging to the economically backward class for building homes. The scheme, which is part of the K. Chandrashekar Rao-led caretaker government’s manifesto for the 7 December polls, will be in addition to the much talked about double bedroom housing scheme.

In its manifesto, the TRS said the poor who have their own plot and wish to build a house, will be provided financial assistance of ₹5-6 lakh.

As the Telangana electorate head only to the second elections of the state assembly , since it was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, they are being showered with poll promises—from farm loan waivers to laptops, and cows to houses. While the Congress has teamed up with Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India and the Telugu Jana Samithi (TJS), to defeat the TRS, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has only five seats in the 119-member assembly, is also trying hard to expand its footprint in the state.

The TRS manifesto also announced an investment support of ₹8,000 per acre (₹4,000 for rabi, ₹4,000 for kharif seasons each year) for agriculture under the government’s flagship Rythu Bandhu scheme to earn the backing of the large farming community in the state. The party also announced that an allowance of ₹3,016 to each unemployed person. “The retirement age of the government employees will be enhanced from the present 58 to 61,” Rao said in his manifesto that looks to reach out to all age groups, communities and sections of society. As one of the last polls before next year’s crucial parliamentary elections, Rao is leaving nothing to chance and continued attacking his Andhra Pradesh counterpart and TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu.

He accused Naidu of trying to create differences between the people of the two states. He appealed to the city’s population to try and be ‘Hyderabadis’, in an attempt to win the support of the settlers of AP, who comprise roughly 15-16% of the votes (and live in the Greater Hyderabad region), in the TRS’ favour. Rao has been appealing to all sections of society. With a growing number of communities seeking to be included for different reservation categories, Rao said his government would take appeals of all castes into consideration. He said special schemes will be conceived for the welfare and development of poor amongst the forward castes.