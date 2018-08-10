Gold prices fall further on global cues, muted demand

In Delhi, gold rates of 99.9% and 99.5% purity fell by Rs 40 each to Rs 30,520 and Rs 30,370 per 10 gram, respectively. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Gold prices declined further by Rs 40 to Rs 30,520 per 10 grams on Friday amid negative global cues and muted demand from local jewellers, reported PTI. Global gold prices were on track for their fifth consecutive weekly fall as the dollar surged to its strongest in more than a year. Gold rates have tumbled more than 11% from an April high to a one-year low of $1,204 last week as the dollar rallied to 13-month highs and investors exited gold positions and began to speculate on lower prices.

In Delhi, gold rates of 99.9% and 99.5% purity fell by Rs 40 each to Rs 30,520 and Rs 30,370 per 10 gram, respectively. The precious metal had lost Rs 25 in the last two days.

Global spot gold rate was down 0.2% at $1,210.15 an ounce at 3.15pm, with the dollar 0.5% stronger against a basket of major currencies. US gold futures were 0.2 percent lower at $1,217.90 an ounce.

Investors rushed to buy the greenback as the Turkish lira collapsed as much as 14% to a record low, Russia’s rouble crumbled to a two-year bottom and the euro and pound touched their weakest in a year.

In line with gold, silver prices also slipped by Rs 75 to Rs 38,895 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers, the report added.

The Indian rupee was trading weaker against US dollar tracking losses in Asian currencies amid risk aversion spurred by geopolitical tensions between the US and other countries. The currency opened at 68.83 a dollar and touched a low of 68.85. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7%, while foreign investors have sold $260.40 million and $5.43 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

With inputs from agencies