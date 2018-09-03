Balaji Telefilms appoints Yash Raj’s Aashish Singh as CEO

Aashish Singh has been an executive producer for over 15 years with Yash Raj Films, where he served as vice-president for production in his last stint and was responsible for coordinating all aspects pertaining to the same.

New Delhi: Film, television and digital content production house Balaji Telefilms Ltd has appointed Aashish Singh as chief executive officer for its movie arm, Balaji Motion Pictures. The appointment, the company said, is in line with its intent to drive success with its film business for which it has an exciting slate of movies lined up to cater to diverse audiences.

Singh has been an executive producer for over 15 years with Yash Raj Films, where he served as vice-president for production in his last stint and was responsible for coordinating all aspects pertaining to the same. His responsibilities included building partnerships with international locations for film shoots and managing co-production, acquisitions, production services and line production of international projects in India.

Singh, who has worked on popular YRF films including Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Dhoom 2 and 3 and Chak De! India amongst others, holds the record for having helmed the maximum number of films in Hindi as executive producer. In his new role as CEO of Balaji Motion Pictures, he will report to the group chief operating officer, Nachiket Pantvaidya.

“The new appointments have been made in line with our aim to build our businesses across verticals and to accelerate our growth. Both Ashish Singh and Ashish Pinto (who joined Balaji as head of human resources) bring with them considerable amount of experience and expertise to fulfill this ambition. Ashish has been involved in creating some of the most memorable films in Bollywood and we look forward to creating more successful films under the Balaji Telefilms banner. I wish both luck for a successful inning,” said Sunil Lulla, group chief executive officer, Balaji Telefilms, in a statement.

To be sure, Balaji’s movie arm has had a rocky ride off late. In 2016, its two big sex comedies—Great Grand Masti and Kya Kool Hain Hum 3—and its superhero action film, A Flying Jatt, sank without a trace, earning ₹13.59 crore, ₹30.25 crore and ₹38.55 crore, respectively, at the box-office. Even the much-hyped Udta Punjab, earned only ₹60.34 crore after a long-drawn battle with the censor board. The production house was reported to have decided to put its film business on hold after the setbacks. Joint managing director and creative director Ekta Kapoor is said to have strategized the company back to business to some extent with romantic drama Half Girlfriend, black comedy Lipstick Under My Burkha and their most recent hit, female buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding which earned ₹60.30 crore, ₹19.21 crore and ₹81.39 crore in box-office collections, respectively. Its upcoming projects include romantic film Laila Majnu co-produced by Imtiaz Ali, the Tigmanshu Dhulia-directed drama Milan Talkies, the Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Mental Hai Kya and the Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi.