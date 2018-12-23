Petrol and diesel price dropped again. Check today’s rates in top cities

Oil prices fell on Friday to their lowest since the third quarter of 2017. Photo:Mint

Petrol and diesel price witnessed a cut on Sunday as well.

Petrol prices were reduced by 20-21 paise across the country on Saturday. Diesel prices, on the other hand, were cut by 18-19 paise. Petrol now costs Rs 70.07 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.69 in Mumbai, Rs 72.70 in Chennai and Rs 72.16 in Kolkata. A litre of diesel, on the other hand, costs Rs 64.01 in Delhi, Rs 66.98 in Mumbai, Rs 67.59 in Chennai and Rs 65.77 in Kolkata.

The decline comes amid downward movement in global crude oil prices.

Oil retailers use a complex formula comprising a 15-day average of crude oil price and the exchange rate of the rupee against the US dollar to compute the daily retail price of petrol and diesel.

Oil prices fell on Friday to their lowest since the third quarter of 2017, heading for losses of more than 11% in a week, as global oversupply kept buyers away from the market ahead of holidays over the next two weeks.

Brent crude fell 53 cents, or nearly 1%, to settle at $53.82 a barrel, after falling during the session to $52.79 a barrel, the weakest since September 2017.

U.S. light crude oil settled down 29 cents at $45.59 a barrel, after earlier touching a session low of $45.13 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)