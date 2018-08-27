Cap independent directors’ pay from a company: Panel

Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas

New Delhi: An expert panel led by Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas that reviewed the Companies Act, 2013, has recommended that independent directors’ remuneration from a company be capped at a percentage of his total income from all other sources in order to preserve the independence of these executives hired to safeguard the interests of minority shareholders in the company.

The pay cap seeks to prevent independent directors from developing a cosy relationship with the company management and land in situations with conflicting interests. The proposed cap excludes the fee they get for attending board meetings.

The corporate affairs ministry said in a statement that the panel has recommended “imposition of a cap on independent directors’ remuneration in terms of percentage of income in order to prevent any material pecuniary relationship, which could impair his independence on the board of the company.” Two persons privy to the discussions in the panel confirmed that the proposed cap is 20% of the total income of the director from other sources.

Independent directors are tasked with protecting the interests of minority shareholders in the company, who do not get representation on the board of directors. The listing agreement companies sign with stock exchange prescribes that listed entities with a non-executive chairman should reserve one-third of the board of directors to independent directors and half of the board positions in other cases.

The panel also sought to introduce a provision for companies to declare commencement of business in order to tackle the menace of shell companies. At present, many entrepreneurs do not do any business for various reasons, some of them genuine, after incorporating companies, making these entities defunct. Some of the non-functional companies were used during the demonetization period towards the end of 2016 to launder money. Putting the onus of declaring the commencement of operations on the company will help the authorities to track any misuse of the corporate structure in a better way.

The panel also recommended greater disclosures by companies accepting public deposits, de-registration of entities that do not maintain a registered office and disqualification of directors who sit on the boards of more companies than permitted. It also recommended that companies can transfer the shares, the beneficial ownership of which is not determined, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund if the rightful owners do not claim ownership. Companies are required to maintain a record of their beneficial owners and file a return to the authorities under law.