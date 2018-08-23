The next US recession may be closer than you think

US recession probabilities keep getting closer. Graphic: Bloomberg

Using the one-year and 10-year treasury yields, the S&P 500 Index, the US Dollar Index and the price of WTI crude oil, Bloomberg trained a “neural net” algorithm to predict the start of the next US recession. What used to appear a safe way off may be upon us in 12-18 months. While the Treasury yield curve is the largest factor, the way it interacts with the other market forces drives the forecast.

On Wednesday, Pacific Investment Management Co. (Pimco) said it sees a 70% chance the world economy enters a recession over the next five years as ultra-loose monetary policy from the US to Europe comes to a halt.

Marc Seidner, chief investment officer of non-traditional strategies at Pimco, warned investors should expect increased volatility as monetary easing turns into monetary tightening. With traditional assets expensive, they can find some shelter in private markets, Seidner, who has more than 30-year investment experience, said at a conference in Sydney.

“If you are thinking about global investing and global portfolios, you have to enter in a possibility of a recession in the next three to five years,” Seidner said at the event organized by Portfolio Construction Forum. “Quantitative easing was a tide that lifted all boats. If we were trying to look for historic analogues to the current environment in terms of monetary policy and possible unwind in the period to come, there are none.”

The comments came as the US economy heads for its best growth since 2005, buoyed by robust domestic demand and the impact of tax cuts. The US Federal Reserve remains on track for further interest-rate hikes this year, despite a meltdown in emerging markets, rising geopolitical risks and mounting political headaches for the Trump administration.