Honor View 20 pre-orders start today, launch on January 29

Honor’s much anticipated smartphone, the Honor View 20, is now available for pre-bookings on Amazon India. The View 20 is an Amazon exclusive smartphone and interested customers can register the View 20 on Amazon.in to get notified once pre-booking starts for the device.

The Honor View 20 is the world’s first smartphone to sport a 48MP Camera and a punch-hole cutout. The smartphone is powered by Huawei’s top-spec Kirin 980 SoC based on a 7nm process. The octa-core processor is also present on Huawei’s current flagship, the Mate 20 Pro. It is paired with a Mali G76 MP10 GPU along with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The View 20 runs Magic UI 2.0.1 based on Android Pie 9.

Apart from the 48MP sensor, the back of the phone also has a secondary Time of Flight (ToF) stereoscopic sensor for capturing the depth of an image. The front facing camera is fitted with a 25MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The View 20 comes with a 6.4-inch LCD display which has a resolution of 2310x1080 and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.82%.

The device packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports fast charging and has connectivity options which include Dual 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band—2.4GHz and 5GHz), A-GPS, and USB Type-C.

The Honor V20 starts at 2,999 Yuan (about Rs 30,000) for the base variant and goes up to 3,499 Yuan (about Rs 35,500) for the top specced model in China.

The Honor View 20 will be launched later this month, on January 29.