$300,000 prize pool for the maiden ESL One Dota 2 e-sports tournament in India

ESL and NODWIN Gaming, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, have joined forces to bring one of the most popular gaming events in the world, ESL One, to India. The event will be held at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai between April 19 and 21, 2019. Intel will sponsor the event.

Twelve of the best Dota 2 teams will battle over a lion’s share of the $300,000 prize pool and the coveted championship trophy at India’s first Dota 2 mega event

ESL One Mumbai 2019 will host seven directly invited teams and four teams that need to fight their way up through the online qualifiers, which are set to take place in the regions Europe, North America, Greater China and Southeast Asia. Additionally, a local qualifier will be held in India to find the last participating team among India’s best.

“ESL One commands global reverence in the world of e-sports and for India to play host to this event is indeed a landmark for the country’s e-sports history,” said Akshat Rathee, Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming.

“As the technology leader for e-sports and gaming and ESL’s Global Technical Partner, Intel is looking forward to delivering a world-class gaming experience to Dota 2 fans in India and around the world, at the inaugural ESL One Mumbai 2019,” said Prakash Mallya, Managing Director - Sales & Marketing Group at Intel India.

Besides the tournament, ESL One Mumbai 2019 will feature an array of exciting activities including ESL One’s famous Dota 2 cosplay competition and opportunities to interact with teams and pro players. Tickets for ESL One Mumbai 2019 will go on sale on January 17 at 3 pm, and will range from Rs 499, for single day tickets, all the way up to Rs 2,499 for premium tickets.