GST exemption limit for SMEs doubled

Finance minister Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: India will exempt small businesses with annual sales of up to Rs 4 million ($56,701) from paying taxes under a national sales tax, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday, a move aimed at wooing a key voting group ahead of a national election. Currently, firms with an annual turnover of up to Rs 2 million are exempted from registration under a unified national goods and service tax (GST) launched in 2017. Arun Jaitley said the small companies would have the option to opt out of the GST tax net.

Jaitley also said the government had set up a committee to consider GST rates in the real estate sector. The government will consider any relaxation in GST rates when revenues move up, Jaitley added.

Jaitley said last month the government was working towards a single national sales tax rate which could be a mid-point between 12 and 18%. The government set the range for GST from 28% to 5% on most items when the reform was introduced last year.

“A future road map could well be to work towards a single standard rate instead of two standard rates of 12% and 18%. It could be a rate at some mid-point between the two,” Jaitley had said.

He added that the country should look towards having slabs of zero, five percent and a standard rate for luxury and sin goods (alcohol, drugs, cigarettes, etc.).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.