JLR July sales down 21.6% at 36,144 units

Retail sales for July were down in China by 46.9%, reflecting continued market volatility in the first month of the duty change as well as trade tensions. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Friday reported 21.6% decline in global retail sales at 36,144 units in July. Sales of Jaguar brand were down 15.2% at 10,992 units last month, while those of Land Rover stood at 25,152 units, a decline of 24%, the company said in a statement.

“We have had challenges to navigate in key markets this month,” Jaguar Land Rover Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said.

Retail sales for July were down in China by 46.9%, reflecting continued market volatility in the first month of the duty change as well as trade tensions, JLR said.

In Europe sales were also down by 26.5% and the UK were down by 18.3%, impacted by the industry-wide issue of delays in WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) certification of 2019 model year vehicles, it added.

Sales were also down by 9.5% in North America, the company said.

“We are also adapting to the impact of tariff changes in the Chinese market. While this could strengthen demand, the trade conflict with the USA has a negative effect on automotive buyers’ confidence and transaction prices in China,” Brautigam said.