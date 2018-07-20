Parliament live streaming: No-confidence motion against Modi govt

The Narendra Modi government today faces its first no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. The present strength of the Lok Sabha is 535, including the Speaker. The government needs the support of 268 MPs to cross the halfway mark. With a comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha, the Narendra Modi government is expected to sail smoothly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a disruption-free and constructive debate in the House.

“Today is an important day in our parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive and disruption-free debate,” he tweeted.In a House of 535 members, the ruling National Democratic Alliance has 313 members in the Lok Sabha, including 274 (including the Speaker) of BJP, 18 of Shiv Sena, six LJP and four SAD. The stated strength of the Opposition is 222, including 63 of the Congress-led UPA, 37 of AIADMK, 34 of TMC, 20 BJD, 16 TDP and 11 TRS.

Political analysts say the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to use the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the government as a launch pad for the 2019 general election.

Among the issues the opposition is expected to raise today are cases of lynching, rural distress, atrocities against women and Dalits, and changes to a law meant for protecting the Scheduled Castes from atrocities.

The time allotted to various political parties for the debate in the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion is: 3 hours 33 minutes for the BJP, 38 minutes for the Congress, 29 minutes for the AIADMK, 27 minutes for the TMC, 15 minutes for the BJD, 14 minutes for the Shiv Sena, 13 minutes for the TDP, 9 minutes for the TRS 7 minutes for the CPIM, 6 minutes each for the SP and NCP, and 5 minutes for the LJSP.

The previous no-confidence motion moved in Parliament was in 2003, when a Congress-led Opposition was defeated by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government in a vote.

In 1999, Vajpayee had lost a no-confidence motion by a single vote, the narrowest so far, after the Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK withdrew support.