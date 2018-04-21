Karnataka elections: BJP names Karunakar Reddy from Harapannahalli in 3rd list

Karunakar Reddy is a brother of Gali Janardhana Reddy, who was allegedly involved in the illegal iron ore mining scam that had led to the ouster of B.S.Yeddyurappa as chief minister in 2011. File photo: Mint

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced the name of Gali Karunakar Reddy, a mining baron from Bellary, as its candidate from Harapannahalli in the same district.

Karunakar is a brother of Gali Janardhana Reddy, who was allegedly involved in the illegal iron ore mining scam that had led to the ouster of B.S.Yeddyurappa as chief minister in 2011 and the eventual collapse of the government in 2013.

The BJP released a third list of 59 candidates on Friday and announced the change of one candidate.

Though the BJP had earlier said that it will not entertain the Reddy brothers, it has since named two of them as its candidates from Ballari city and Harapannahalli.

However, the party is yet to announce a candidate from Varuna constituency in Mysuru, from where Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s son is contesting on a Congress ticket.

Though it hasn’t been made official, BJP state president Yeddyurappa’s second son B.Y. Vijeyendra has been campaigning in the region for at least a couple of weeks now.

The party has named relatively unknown Gopal Rao from Chamundeshwari constituency against Siddaramaiah and incumbent JD (S) legislator G.T. Deve Gowda.

With assembly polls scheduled for 12 May, the BJP, Congress and JD (S) have focused on strongholds to secure as many seats as possible in the upcoming polls. The BJP is trying to oust the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government to help it get a foothold in the south.

The BJP’s third list names former minister S.A. Ramdass and incumbent legislator K.G. Bopaiah, both of whom faced uncertainty due to resistance, from their home constituencies of Krishnaraja and Virajpet respectively.