Realme U1 India launch on November 28; expect new branding, P70 processor
The Realme U1 is expected to be priced between Rs 13,000 and Rs 15,000, and will be pitted against the upcoming Redmi Note 6 Pro
After revealing its new brand identity, Realme announced the launch of a new smartphone. The Chinese smartphone maker announced that it will take the covers off the Realme U1 on November 28 at 12:30 pm. The smartphone is expected to be sport new hardware, specifically the newest processor from MediaTek.
MediaTek’s new octa-core chipset, the Helio P70 will power the device. The new SoC comes with a new GPU which is claimed to provide 13% better performance than the Helio P60 comes with an enhanced AI engine. It also supports up to 32MP (single) camera sensor resolution and 24MP+16MP dual camera resolutions. This sheds light on the kind of optics we can expect from the U1.
Helio P70’s benchmark scores appeared on Geekbench a few days prior to Realme’s announcement. The benchmarking site reported that test phone was paired with 4GB of RAM. The test phone was an unnamed Realme smartphone, which might well be the U1.
The front of the device is expected to feature the same teardrop notch found on the Realme 2 Pro and we expect a display of the similar resolution as well.
Realme also announced that the U1 will be an Amazon exclusive product. We expect it to be priced in the Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 price bracket.
The rest of the specifications haven’t been made available by Realme, but so far it is safe to assume that this phone will be aimed directly at the upcoming Redmi Note 6 Pro.
More From Technology »
- Would we outsmart AI Liars?
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey slammed for ‘smash Brahminical patriarchy’ placard
- Samsung Galaxy A9 with four cameras launched, prices start at Rs 36,999
- Instagram is removing fake followers, likes, comments from accounts
- Samsung Galaxy A9 India launch today: Everything you need to know
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- RBI move to boost banks’ lending ability up to $42 billion: sources
- Bitcoin prices sink below $4,500; Ether, Ripple XRP tumble 10%
- Uber is reworking its playbook for world domination
- India asks WTO to set up panel against US for high import duty on steel, aluminium
- Allies threaten to pull support from May in Brexit dispute