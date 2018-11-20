Realme U1 India launch on November 28; expect new branding, P70 processor

After revealing its new brand identity, Realme announced the launch of a new smartphone. The Chinese smartphone maker announced that it will take the covers off the Realme U1 on November 28 at 12:30 pm. The smartphone is expected to be sport new hardware, specifically the newest processor from MediaTek.

MediaTek’s new octa-core chipset, the Helio P70 will power the device. The new SoC comes with a new GPU which is claimed to provide 13% better performance than the Helio P60 comes with an enhanced AI engine. It also supports up to 32MP (single) camera sensor resolution and 24MP+16MP dual camera resolutions. This sheds light on the kind of optics we can expect from the U1.

Helio P70’s benchmark scores appeared on Geekbench a few days prior to Realme’s announcement. The benchmarking site reported that test phone was paired with 4GB of RAM. The test phone was an unnamed Realme smartphone, which might well be the U1.

The front of the device is expected to feature the same teardrop notch found on the Realme 2 Pro and we expect a display of the similar resolution as well.

Realme also announced that the U1 will be an Amazon exclusive product. We expect it to be priced in the Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 price bracket.

The rest of the specifications haven’t been made available by Realme, but so far it is safe to assume that this phone will be aimed directly at the upcoming Redmi Note 6 Pro.