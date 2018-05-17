 Market LIVE: Sensex down 0.15%, Nifty down 0.18% in early trade - Livemint
Market LIVE: Sensex down 0.15%, Nifty down 0.18% in early trade

Live updates from the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 today
Last Modified: Thu, May 17 2018. 10 21 AM IST
  • The benchmark stock indices today opened on a positive note after BJP’s B. S. Yeddyurappa was sworn-in as the chief minister of Karnataka. The 30-share Sensex bounced 122.13 points, or 0.34%, to 35,510.01. It had lost 168.83 points in the previous two sessions.Here are the market live updates:
  • 10.10 am IST Market updatesIn the rest of Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.44%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng inched up 0.01%, while Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.35% in early deals. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.25% higher yesterday as retailers results and solid economic data boosted confidence in the American economy.
  • 9.55 am IST All sectoral indices in the greenAll the sectoral indices, led by consumer durables, realty, metal, power and banking, were in the green. The NSE Nifty also jumped 36.15 points, or 0.33%, to 10,777.25. Major movers in the Sensex kitty included Coal India, Power Grid, Wipro, SBI, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, TCS, Infosys, M&M, L&T and Maruti Suzuki, rising up to 1.79%. Tata Steel, however, fell 0.83%.
  • 09.45 am IST Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Thursday strengthened for second sessions against US dollar tracking gains in Asian currencies.At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 67.73 against US dollar, up 0.08% from its previous close of 67.80. The currency opened at 67.76 a dollar.
  • 09.40 am IST Career Point, Punjab & Sind Bank declineCareer Point Ltd fell 13.16% to Rs105.60 after the company reported 48.51% decline in its net profit to Rs303.78 crore in March quarter against Rs590.03 crore a year ago.Punjab & Sind Bank declined 6.07% to Rs30.15 after the bank reported a loss of Rs524.62 crore in March quarter against profit of Rs8.33 crore a year ago.
  • 9.37 am IST Market opens, Future group stocks gainsFuture group stocks trades higher. Future Consumer rose 3.08%, Future Enterprises Ltd gains 9.57%, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd 0.65%.■ JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd rose 1.28% to Rs388 after the company reported 62% increase in its net profit to Rs 34 crore in March quarter. Revenue rose 11% to Rs 897 crore.
First Published: Thu, May 17 2018. 09 46 AM IST
Topics: markets market live BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Sensex now

