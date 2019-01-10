Rupee edges higher against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.46% from its Wednesday’s close of 7.47%. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Thursday strengthened marginally against the US dollar, tracking gains in its Asian peers after minutes of the US Federal Reserve confirmed patience on rate hikes. At 9.10am, the currency was trading at 70.36 a dollar, up 0.15% from previous close of 70.47. The home currency opened at 70.53 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 70.35 and 70.54, respectively. The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.46% from its Wednesday’s close of 7.47%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Fed policy makers thought the authority “could afford to be patient about further policy firming,” according to December meeting minutes released Wednesday.

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.11% to 36251.99 points. Year to date, it is down 0.24%.

So far this year, the rupee has declined 0.5%, while foreign investors have sold $262.40 million in equities and bought $53.90 million in the debt markets.

Asian currencies were trading higher. Malaysian ringgit was up 0.39%, Philippines peso 0.39%, Indonesian rupiah 0.34%, South Korean won 0.34%, China renminbi 0.32%, Japanese yen 0.27%, China Offshore 0.24%, Thai Baht 0.14%, Singapore dollar 0.13%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 95.074, down 0.16% from its previous close of 95.219.

