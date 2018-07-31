JBL Go 2: Speaker for small pockets

JBL Go 2 features a 360 degree speaker design which projects sound in all directions, resulting in a more consistent audio experience matter where you are sitting.

JBL has a new pocket-sized speaker in its ranks. It is called the JBL Go 2 (Rs 2,999) and is the successor to the JBL Go, which was launched three years ago. The JBL Go 2 retains the match box like form factor of the predecessor, yet looks more refreshing with the curved edges and the soft plastic finish that almost feels like rubber.

It weighs just 184g and is small enough to fit into a pocket or small handbag comfortably. It also comes in 12 eye-catching colour options such as ruby red, coral orange, deep sea blue and ash gray for buyers who like to flaunt their gadgets.

The speaker grille is on the front panel with a light indicator towards the top. It glows when the speaker is switched on. The control panel, which includes buttons to switch on/off the device, adjust volume and initiate Bluetooth pairing, have been carved at the top for quick access.

The buttons are soft and responsive, but have not been highlighted prominently using backlighting or a distinct colour. As a result they are barely visible until you look closely. There is a flap cover on the side panel. It covers the micro USB slot (for charging) and the 3.5 mm jack (for wired playback).

JBL Go 2 also comes with IPx7 certification, which makes it water -proof up to 1 metres, meaning users won’t have to put it away if it’s raining or when they want to listen to some music while swimming. The speaker can connect to any Android smartphone or Apple iPhone via Bluetooth and can play non-stop music wirelessly for 4-5 hours, which is not much considering that it takes about 2.5 hours to charge.

The audio quality is crisp with decent amount of bass, which is more than adequate for causal use. But if you are looking for a more reverberating audio experience, go for the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom (Rs 5,995). It works wirelessly, last up to 10 hours and is water-proof. The icing on the cake is the 360 degree speaker design which projects sound in all directions, resulting in a more consistent audio experience matter where you are sitting.