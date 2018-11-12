NPS schemes performance: How your investments are faring
Here is a breakdown of the returns of different funds of the private sector NPS
Last Published: Mon, Nov 12 2018. 10 30 AM IST
There are very few retirement products that help you accumulate a retirement nest egg and one such product is the National Pension System (NPS). NPS is a market linked, defined-contribution product that needs you to invest regularly in the funds of your choice. Being a market-linked product, returns are based on the performance of the fund that you choose. There are eight pension fund managers to choose from and one of the ways to choose your fund manager is by tracking the returns.
Here is a breakdown of the performance of different funds of the private sector NPS.
First Published: Mon, Nov 12 2018. 10 30 AM IST
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Moet Hennessy: French wine made in China’s Himalayas
- Thugs of Hindostan disappoints box office, makes for Bollywood’s dullest Diwali
- Rajasthan elections: Vasundhara Raje in first list of 131 BJP candidates
- Cyclone Gaja may intensify in North Tamil Nadu, South Andhra
- NPS schemes performance: How your investments are faring