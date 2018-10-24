 Q2 results: Bajaj Auto profit rises 4%, beats estimates - Livemint
Q2 results: Bajaj Auto profit rises 4%, beats estimates

Sales volume grew 25% to a quarterly record of around 1.3 million units, while total revenue from operations rose 21.6% in the second quarter

Last Published: Wed, Oct 24 2018. 02 21 PM IST
Reuters
Net profit came in at Rs 1,152 crore in the second quarter ended 30 September.
Bengaluru: Bajaj Auto Ltd posted a 3.65% rise in September-quarter profit on Wednesday, beating analyst estimates, helped by higher sales volume.

Profit came in at Rs 1,152 crore in the second quarter ended 30 September, compared with Rs 1,112 crore a year earlier, the automaker said in a statement.

That compared with analysts’ average estimate of Rs 1,137 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

Sales volume grew 25% to a quarterly record of around 1.3 million units, while total revenue from operations rose 21.6% in the quarter.

First Published: Wed, Oct 24 2018. 02 21 PM IST
