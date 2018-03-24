JD (S) releases 3D game to shed anti-urban image

A file photo of former Karnataka chief minister H.D.Kumaraswamy.

Bengaluru: It resembles the popular video game Super Mario. Only that this one has a small caricature of a short man with a paunch who can be moved back & forth and made to jump on slabs high up in the air. The slabs have either a closed blue fist or a orange flower like caricature.

The player makes the main character jump up, and if he successfully lands on the fist or the flower, a small explosion and you are credited with points. Another jump and the flag colour turns green with a lady with a pile of fresh harvest on her head moves on these slabs.

It’s not the new version of Super Mario though. The caricature is that of former Karnataka chief minister H.D.Kumaraswamy and the hurdles he has to jump on are constituencies, where other parties are in power, to hoist the Janata Dal (Secular) flag. The closed blue fist represents the Congress and flower depicts the BJP. The tagline is “Kumaranna for CM”.

It has points, and after completion of the on screen obstacles, the game loads the next stage after a short advertisement explaining a new scheme from its election manifesto for various sections of society.

With assembly elections due later this year, all the three major political parties—JD(S), Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) —are leaving no tool unexplored to reach out to voters. All three political parties have deployed an extensive social media strategy including online videos and digital content, each seeking support from the electorate.

Surprisingly though, JD(S), a party whose politics is centred around farmers and rural Karnataka, has made its presence felt in the online space.

The BJP had earlier released a video of with Siddaramaiah’s face on Super Mario and how the latter overcomes hurdles. As the character steps on the oncoming hurdles (like in the original game), a flash message is shown to take a dig at Siddaramaiah like how the latter has failed on his promises and how he has gotten bigger by cheating various sections of society. The very first oncoming hurdle approaches the main character is that of former Prime Minister H.D.Deve Gowda, who was Siddaramaiah’s political mentor.

JD(S) though is the first to release a game, which has a 4.9 rating on Google Play store has 200 reviews, with many hailing the leader as the next chief minister.

On the Google play store, there are at least 10 such apps with titles like Kumaranna for CM, Kumara Udyog, H.D.Kumaraswamy and Nimma HDK among others whose downloads range from 1000-10000.

“Karnataka’s first politics based 3D game,” the party said in a statement.

As the game progresses, the game goes on to Vidhana Soudha where the leader climbs various levels. The Party said that the game has been developed by Kumaraswamy’s fans.

“We are about 100 volunteers. But only about 20 worked on this game for two months,” 26 year old Chandhan Dhore, who is part of the party’s social media team said.

He said that many volunteers have taken a 2-3 month long break from their jobs and are helping the party with social media, candidate training, live speeches among other activities in the online space.