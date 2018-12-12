Next challenge for Congress: Selecting a CM

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses the media after the party’s win in Assembly elections of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Also seen are (L-R) Ahmed Patel, Randeep Surjewala, Anand Sharma and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Congress swept Chhattisgarh on Tuesday and emerged as the single largest party in both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh but missed the halfway mark by two and one seat, respectively. While the party is confident of forming government in both the states, its next challenge will be selecting chief ministers in all the three states.

Considering that both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan units of Congress have been faction ridden and there was collective local leadership in Chhattisgarh, party president Rahul Gandhi will face the challenge of treading carefully to balance internal equations in all the three states.

Congress had not announced chief ministerial face in any of the three states and consequently, the decision to choose who will take on the top post will rest with elected MLAs. Senior party leaders feel that in states where the party could not get a clear majority, those with greater clout over smaller parties and independents could swing the decision in their favour.

“Discussions are already underway and Rahul Gandhi is likely to hold meetings with top office bearers on Wednesday to firm up the talks. While deciding a new chief minister, the key challenge will be balancing the old guard and the new generation as well as keeping voter base of the state in mind,” a senior Congress leader said requesting anonymity.

Indeed, the old versus new regime narrative is likely to play out in both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. According to senior party leaders, some of the key factors which will be kept in mind for making the choice includes image of the leader, caste and community combinations and the ability to take along everyone together.

Interestingly, Congress had come up with two different strategies for the two big states. While in Madhya Pradesh, none of its senior leaders including state unit chief Kamal Nath, campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia and former chief minister Digvijay Singh contested polls, it was the exact opposite in Rajasthan where almost its entire top brass was contesting. This included state unit chief Sachin Pilot, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot as well as former union minister C P Joshi and Girija Vyas who lost.

In Chhattisgarh, where the party had lost out its entire state leadership in a deadly Naxal attack in 2013, the local leadership was rebuilt in the last five years and the choice of the next chief minister would rely more on which community the party wants to reach out to.