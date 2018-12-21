Realme U1 available with Rs 1,500 discount till January 2

The Realme U1 is powered by MediaTek’s flagship octa-core processor, the Helio P70 paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Oppo’s spin-off brand Realme’s latest smartphone, the Realme U1 is now available with a discount of Rs 1,500 on Amazon.in. The Realme U1 was launched with a price tag of Rs 11,999, so along with the Rs 1,500 discount the price of the Realme U1 comes down to Rs 10,499.

The Realme U1 is also available in higher variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which is available at Rs 12,999.

The offer is valid only for HDFC Bank customers using debit and credit cards as the mode of payment.

The starts today, i.e. December 21 and goes on till January 2.

The Realme U1 carries forward the same design language of the Realme 2 Pro—you have the same polycarbonate resin back, faux metal railing and even the display on the Realme U1. The front of the device is lit by the same 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with the same resolution of 2340x1080. It even has the same dewdrop notch. The display is protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass and has a screen to body ratio of 90.8%.

Powering the device is MediaTek’s flagship octa-core processor, the Helio P70, clocked at 2.1GHz. This is paired with either 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone supports dual 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS and MicroUSB. The device is backed by 3,500mAh battery which doesn’t support fast charging.

Coming to the optics, the back of the phone has a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup enhanced with AI and has an aperture of f/2.2. The front of the phone has a Sony IMX576 sensor with 296 facial detection points and AI capabilities that allow tweaking backlight levels to get the perfect exposure in your selfies.

The smartphone is available in Ambitious Black, Brave Blue and Fiery Gold colour variants.