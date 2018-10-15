Monnet Ispat’s net loss widens to ₹2,860 crore in second quarter

Crashing steel prices on account of Chinese dumping further aggravated its crisis and resulted into bankruptcy proceedings. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd (MIEL) on Monday reported a net loss of ₹2,859.56 crore for the quarter ended September 2018 due to impairment of value of its assets.

Its net loss was ₹353.24 crore in the year-ago quarter, said MIEL, a joint venture company of AION and JSW Steel Ltd.

The company’s total income, however, increased to ₹423.03 crore in July-September quarter of 2018-19 fiscal as compared to ₹318.39 crore in corresponding period of the previous year.

Its net loss widened sharply because of an exceptional item of ₹2,772.81 crore on account of impairment of value of its assets.

This includes impairment of property plant and equipment amounting to ₹2,440.93 crore and impairment of investments, inventories, receivables, current and non-current assets aggregating to ₹1,558.37 crore considered not realisable. It also wrote back its certain liabilities from the book totalling ₹1,226.49 crore.

Monnet Ispat, once one of the country’s foremost steel makers, ran a successful coal-based sponge iron plant with an annul capacity of 1.5 million tonnes in Chhattisgrah. It ran into problems when coal mines attached to the plant were cancelled in 2014 after a Supreme Court order. Crashing steel prices on account of Chinese dumping further aggravated its crisis and resulted into bankruptcy proceedings.

Following a insolvency proceedings, AION-JSW consortium accrued the company.

