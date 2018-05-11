Live now
Market Live: Sensex rises 130 points, Nifty above 10,750, Bharti Airtel shares down 3%
BSE Sensex trades higher by over 100 points, while the Nifty 50 traded above 10,750. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Fri, May 11 2018.
Highlights
- 10.15 am ISTFortis Healthcare shares fall 3%
- 10.12 am ISTGlenmark Pharma unit gets USFDA approval
- 9.35 am ISTIdea Cellular shares fall 7%, Bharti Airtel down 3%
- 9.32 am ISTPC Jeweller shares surge 17% after board approves buyback plan
- 9.25 am ISTMarket update
- 9.20 am ISTRupee opens higher against US dollar
- 9.17 am ISTAsian stocks trade higher
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded higher on Friday, tracking gains in global equities. Asian shares rallied after softer US inflation was seen reducing pressure on the US Federal Reserve to hike rates at the faster pace. Traders are cautious ahead of key inflation data and Karnataka election results due next week. Karnataka elections will be held on 12 May and results will be announced on 15 May. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets:
- 10.15 am IST Fortis Healthcare shares fall 3%Fortis Healthcare Ltd shares fell 3.41% to Rs147.25. The board of Fortis Healthcare Ltd late on Thursday approved a binding offer from Sunil Munjal’s Hero Enterprise and Dabur chairman Anand Burman’s family office. As per the current offer, the Hero-Burman consortium will infuse Rs800 crore through a preferential allotment of equity shares at Rs167 a share. The group will put in another Rs1,000 crore through warrants at Rs176 per share. Read more
- 10.12 am IST Glenmark Pharma unit gets USFDA approvalGlenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said its US unit received the final approval by USFDA for Clobetasol Propionate cream USP, 0.05%, the generic version of Temovate cream, 0.05%, of Fougera Pharmaceuticals. Glenmark Pharma shares declined 0.72% to Rs512.35.
- 9.20 am IST Rupee opens higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee along with Asian currencies on Friday strengthened against US dollar after softer US inflation was seen reducing pressure on the US Federal Reserve to hike rates at the faster pace. The currency opened at 66.17 a dollar. The home currency was trading at 67.13 against US dollar, up 0.29% from its previous close of 67.32. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.709%, up from its previous close of 7.714%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
- 9.17 am IST Asian stocks trade higherAsian stocks rallied after their U.S. counterparts gained amid relief the latest reading on American inflation suggested less need for the Federal Reserve to accelerate monetary tightening. The dollar steadied after dropping the most since March. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is heading for a weekly gain of 1.7%. Japan’s Topix index rose 0.6%. Hang Seng rose 0.9%. Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed after the underlying gauge closed up 0.9%. The Kospi advanced 0.6%. (Bloomberg)
First Published: Fri, May 11 2018.