Seven of top 10 Indian firms lose ₹89,779 crore in m-cap, RIL worst hit

Reliance Industries took the steepest hit among the top-10 firms this week. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Seven of the 10 most valued Indian companies suffered a cumulative erosion of ₹89,779.67 crore in market valuation last week, in tandem with a weak broader market. Over the last week, the Sensex lost a hefty 1,249.04 points, or 3.28%, to end at 36,841.60. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) took the steepest hit among the top-10 firms.

Barring Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank and ONGC, rest seven companies, including SBI, Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC and Infosys, witnessed losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

RIL’s m-cap tumbled by ₹22,530.89 crore to ₹7,71,293.11 crore. SBI took the second biggest hit as its market valuation dived by ₹18,161.51 crore to ₹2,41,008.49 crore. The valuation of Maruti slumped ₹17,922.23 crore to ₹2,42,858.77 crore and that of HDFC tanked Rs 13,524.56 crore to ₹3,10,784.44 crore. The market cap of Infosys eroded by ₹12,624.11 crore to ₹3,08,538.89 crore and that of ITC declined ₹3,178.98 crore to ₹3,71,527.02 crore. Also, the m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) dipped by ₹1,837.39 crore to ₹3,51,029.61 crore.

On the other hand, the market cap of TCS jumped by ₹15,506.65 crore to reach ₹8,05,455.65 crore. ONGC added ₹9,240.57 crore to ₹2,31,126.57 crore and HDFC Bank’s m-cap rose by ₹6,095.67 crore to ₹5,34,530.67 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, TCS was at number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, SBI and ONGC.

