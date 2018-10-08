Amazon Great Indian Festival vs Flipkart Big Billion Days: All smartphone deals we know so far

The Galaxy S9 will be up for grabs at Rs 42,990 on Amazon during the sale.

If your Dussehra plans include buying a smartphone, it might be the right time to buy one, as Flipkart and Amazon India are set to go live with sales offering reasonable discounts. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival are set to go live on October 10. While the Big Billion Days Sale will go on till October 14, Amazon’s sale will end on October 15. Throughout the course of the online sales, smartphones from several brands will feature discounts.

Amazon has partnered with SBI to offer a discount of 10% to all customers holding an SBI debit card, while on the other hand Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer the same 10% instant discount for customers using credit and debit cards for their purchases.

Here are some smartphone deals that have been revealed by the two e-commerce giants ahead of their sales.

Smartphone discounts: Amazon Great Indian Festival

Samsung:

The highlight of Samsung’s line-up will be the Galaxy S9 which was launched earlier this year. The Galaxy S9 will be up for grabs at Rs 42,990— the original price of which starts at Rs 57,990. The recently launched Galaxy Note 9 will also be available for sale, with an extra Rs 5,000 off on exchange.

The Galaxy A8+ will be available for Rs 23,990 while the Note 8 will be selling at Rs 43,990.

OnePlus:

Arguably one of the best flagships of the year, the OnePlus 6 , will be available at Rs 29,999 for its base Midnight Black variant with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM. It is important to note that OnePlus is also expected to launch the OnePlus 6T soon. The 6T will receive an in-display fingerprint scanner and a teardrop notch.

Vivo:

The Vivo Nex, featuring a bezel-less display with a pop-up camera, will be available for Rs 44,990. The recently launched Vivo V9 Pro will go on sale for the first time on the first day of the sale on October 10 at Rs 17,990. The Vivo Y83, featuring a 6.2-inch screen, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, will be available at a discounted price of Rs 13,990.

Huawei:

The triple camera flagship from Huawei, the P20 Pro, will be available at a price of Rs 54,990 while the company’s answer to the OnePlus 6, the Nova 3, will be available at Rs 29,999. The stripped down siblings of the two phones, namely P20 Lite and Nova 3i will be available at Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,990 respectively.

Honor:

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor’s gaming smartphone, the Honor Play will be available for Rs 18,999 while the Honor 7X and View 10 will be on sale at Rs 9,999 and 24,999 respectively.

Smartphone discounts: Flipkart Big Billion Days

Asus:

Asus ZenFone Max M1 will receive one of the largest discounts in the smartphone discounts. The smartphone will be available at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant of the smartphone will be available for Rs 12,999, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of it will be available for Rs 10,999.

The Asus ZenFone 5Z will be available at Rs 24,999 during the sale and further you can an extra Rs 3,000 off by exchanging OnePlus 5.

Xiaomi:

The Mi Mix 2, Xiaomi’s most premium offering yet with a nearly bezel-less display and ceramic back will available at Rs 22,999 after a Rs 7,000 discount. The recently launched budget frontrunner, the Redmi 6 will also be available on sale while Xiaomi is yet to reveal the discounted price of its bestselling phone, the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Honor:

Honor’s offering with a shimmering back, the Honor 10 will be available at Rs 24,999 while the Honor 9N will be available at Rs 9,999. Other Honor smartphones on discounts include the Honor 7A available at Rs 7,999, Honor 7S at Rs 6,499, Honor 9 Lite at Rs 11,999 (with Rs 3,000 extra exchange) and Honor 8 Pro at Rs 12,999.

Vivo:

The Vivo V9 Youth will be available at Rs 13,990 with an extra Rs 2,000 discount on exchange. Flipkart will also provide discounts up to Rs 4,000 on Vivo phones.

Oppo:

Oppo’s month-old offerings, the Oppo F9 and F9 Pro will be available with Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 extra exchange amounts respectively. Flipkart is yet to reveal additional offers on the Oppo F9.

Nokia:

HMD Global-owned Nokia’s newest offerings, the Nokia 5.1 Plus and 6.1 Plus will be available on sale during the four day period, but without any extra discounts. HDFC customers can still go for a Rs 1,000 instant cashback though.