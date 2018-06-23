23 Air India flights delayed due to software malfunction
Nearly two dozen Air India flights were delayed across its network including at IGI Airport in New Delhi today after a technical glitch in the check-in software hampered operations
Last Published: Sat, Jun 23 2018. 04 27 PM IST
New Delhi: Nearly two dozen Air India flights were delayed across its network including at IGI Airport in New Delhi on Saturday after a technical glitch in the check-in software hampered operations, an airline spokesperson said.
The departure timings of as many as 23 flights were affected and the delays owing to the software malfunction stretched from 15-30 minutes, the spokesperson said.
“The software-related glitch affected operations from 1pm to 2.30pm during which period, check-in and other services were handled manually,” the spokesperson said.
Air India’s software solution is managed by SITA, a global airlines IT services solution major, which provides its check-in, boarding and baggage tracking technology.
First Published: Sat, Jun 23 2018. 04 27 PM IST
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- India summons Pakistan deputy envoy over denial of access to pilgrims
- Plastic ban comes into force in Maharashtra from today
- Beat the summer with seasonal fruit cocktails, and cognac iced tea
- 23 Air India flights delayed due to software malfunction
- Gold extends gains on positive global cues, jeweller-buying