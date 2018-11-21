WhatsApp names Abhijit Bose as India head

Abhijit Bose’s appointment comes at a time when Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been under tremendous pressure to put in place a mechanism to curb fake messages on its platform

New Delhi: Facebook Inc-owned messaging service WhatsApp on Wednesday said it had appointed Abhijit Bose as head of WhatsApp India. He will work to establish WhatsApp India, expected to begin its operations next year.

Bose, the co-founder and chief executive officer of enterprise payments solutions firm Ezetap, will be based out of Gurgaon.

The move partially fulfils the demands of the Indian government to curb the spread of fake news.

Bose will join WhatsApp in early 2019, WhatsApp said in a statement.

The announcement comes within less than a month of information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s meeting with WhatsApp vice-president and Chris Daniels, where Daniels informed Prasad that WhatsApp had incorporated a local unit in India and operation will begin soon.

The government and WhatsApp are trying to reach common ground over the mechanism to ensure traceability of fake messages, which led to more than a dozen killings across India this year in mob lynchings fuelled by rumours circulating on the social messaging platform.

In his earlier meeting with Daniels, Prasad had requested him to devise ways to trace the origin of fake messages, set up a local corporate entity and appoint a grievance officer to address complaints to curb the spread of rumours.

“WhatsApp is deeply committed to India and we are excited to keep building products that help people connect and support India’s fast-growing digital economy. As a successful entrepreneur himself, Abhijit knows what it takes to build meaningful partnerships that can serve businesses across India,” WhatsApp chief operating officer Matt Idema said on Wednesday. Bose and his team will focus on helping businesses, both large and small, connect with their customers, the statement added.

“WhatsApp is special and can be a major partner for financial inclusion and economic growth in India. It’s not only how so many families stay in touch, but increasingly it’s how businesses are engaging with their customers. WhatsApp can positively impact the lives of hundreds of millions of Indians, allowing them to actively engage and benefit from the new digital economy,” Abhijit Bose said.

In August, WhatsApp appointed a grievance officer for India, Komal Lahiri, based in the US. During his last meeting with Daniel, Prasad suggested that the grievance officer should be located in India.

