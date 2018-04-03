Network18 arm invests Rs40 crore in Infibeam

The investment in Infibeam was structured and executed by Capital18, the media and venture investment division of Network18.

New Delhi: Media and entertainment group Network18 on Tuesday announced a strategic investment of Rs40 crore in e-commerce company Infibeam Incorporation Ltd. The investment was structured and executed by Capital18, the media and venture investment division of Network18.

A Network18 statement said various synergistic business strategies will be explored between the two companies during the course of this partnership, specifically in the digital space. Infibeam plans to integrate multiple platforms of the Network18 Group to build a large customer base with its differentiated offerings.

Sachin Tagra, head, Capital18, said Infibeam’s key strength lies in its extensively diversified service offerings across the e-commerce value chain which spans over technology, distribution, payments and customer relationship management. These service offerings for businesses in turn complement its business-to-consumer (B2C) proposition.

“Infibeam is one of India’s leading digital conglomerates committed towards solving problems for Indian businesses and consumers. As India moves towards a more formalized and digitized economy, Infibeam will reap benefits due to its integrated offerings across B2B and B2C segments. Network18 having a strong brand and presence across businesses and consumers is a perfect fit to partner with Infibeam and work towards this goal,” Tagra said.

He added that though the exact details of the engagement are still being worked out, the focus of the collaboration will be on innovative integration of Infibeam’s offerings with the media platforms of the Network18 group with the aim of market expansion.

Capital18 had earlier made investments in firms such as online travel company Yatra, online ticketing site BookMyShow and web design, promotion and marketing service provider Webchutney. This deal, along with a second one in brokerage firm SMC Global, marks the recommencement of investments by Capital18 after a couple of years.

“We want to establish Capital18 as the preferred growth partner for the emerging businesses in BFSI (banking, financial services and investment), financial technology and other consumer internet plays. We are also focusing heavily on businesses which are capitalizing on the consumption story of tier-II and tier-III markets of India. The goal would be to partner with entrepreneurs that are looking to achieve exponential growth through various strategic initiatives across our platforms,” Tagra added.