Kia Motors to begin production in Andhra Pradesh mid-2019

Amaravati: Korean carmaker Kia Motors Thursday said production of its made-in-India cars would begin in the second half of 2019.

Once the construction of its unit in Penukonda in Anantapuramu district of Andhra Pradesh is over, the company would produce approximately three lakh cars annually, said a press statement.

The company handed over its best-selling electric cars Niro Hybrid, Niro Plug-in Hybrid and Niro EV to the Andhra Pradesh government, the statement said.

Chief Minister of the state N Chandrababu Naidu received the cars from managing director and chief executive officer of Kia Motors India Kookhyun Shim, it said.

Kia Motors signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government to collaborate on ‘Partnership for Future Eco-Mobility, the statement said.

Under the pact, it said, Kia would partner with the government to develop local electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, including vehicle-charging stations.

One such station was opened on the premises of the Secretariat at Velagapudi on the occasion, the statement said.

The company also planned to offer 16 electrified vehicles by 2025, it added.

