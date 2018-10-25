27 AAP MLAs get relief in office of profit case

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: HT

New Delhi: In a big moral boost for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), President Ram Nath Kovind, based on a recommendation by the Election Commission of India (EC), dismissed a plea to disqualify 27 members of the Delhi legislative assembly for allegedly holding office of profit after being appointed as chairpersons of Rogi Kalyan Samitis (Patient Welfare Committees) attached to various city hospitals.

In an order dated 15 October, the President said that the petition filed in 2016 was ‘not maintainable’. Members under consideration in the case included Delhi assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba and deputy speaker Rakhi Birla.

The commission in its recommendation said that the position comes under the exempted category.

“In view of the above it is observed that the office of chairperson in Rogi Kalyan Samiti in hospitals of GNCTD falls under the exempted category as per item 14 of the Schedule of the Delhi Members of Legislative Assembly (Removal of Disqualification) Act- 1997 and therefore this commission opines that the respondents are not disqualified for holding office of profit,” the commission said in an order.

Senior leaders of the AAP, welcoming the order, said that the commission had wasted time on a baseless complaint.

”The first thing is why did the Election Commission waste two years on a baseless complaint. One cannot understand that. They know that under Rogi Kalyan Samithi, the MLA’s that were given responsibility have no connection with office of profit. At the end our MLA’s have been given relief in this case,” Gopal Rai, senior AAP leader and Delhi cabinet minister said.

According to an order issued by the Delhi government’s health and family welfare department on April 26, the ‘Rogi Kalyan Samitis’ are advisory in nature which will assist health facilities, develop and customise strategies among others. Each assembly committee will be provided Rs 3 lakh per annum as grand-in aid.

The commission is also hearing a similar office of profit case over the appointment of 20 members.