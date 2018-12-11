Tambo TA-40 ‘Superphone’ launched at Rs 5,999

The Tambo TA-40 runs on Android Oreo (Go edition) and is powered by 1.3GHz Quadcore processor.

Tambo Mobiles, a homegrown brand in India’s fast-growing mobile phone market, today announced the launch of its smartphone – TA-40. Claiming itself the ‘Superphone’, the TA-40 will be available in 3 colours – Red, Steel Grey and Champagne. The phone comes with a price tag of Rs 5,999. The phones will be available across retail stores in India.

The smartphone spots a premium look design with 5.45” IPS full view display. For quick and secure unlocking, the ‘Superphone’ features multi-purpose fingerprint sensor and face recognition. The smartphone is backed by a 2,400mAh battery.

TA-40 runs on Android Oreo (Go edition) and is powered by 1.3GHz Quadcore processor. It comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal which is expandable up to 64GB.

The camera of the phone enables clear picture capture with flash enabled 5MP front camera and 5MP rear camera. The phone also comes loaded with picture beautification features like DualBokeh Mode, Face Beauty and Face Stickers. One can also capture fast motion movements with the time lapse feature.

Tambo is also promising a service warranty of 200 days replacement along with warranty of one-time screen replacement within 365 days of buying the phone. Tambo already has more than 600 service centres in India and aims to have 1000 service centres by the end of 2018.

The smartphone allows you to create shortcuts for the data browsed on the screen with Intelligent Screen.