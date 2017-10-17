Asian University Rankings 2018: IIT Bombay top among Indian universities, IISc slips

Among the top 10 Indian schools, all except IIT Bombay lost their ground. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay emerged the best Indian university in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asian University Rankings for 2018, which saw most of the top Indian schools slipping in their rankings in Asia.

IIT Bombay was ranked 34th in Asia, followed by IIT Delhi (41), IIT Madras (48) and Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (IISc) at 51. The 2018 rankings by QS made available to public on Tuesday showed that IISc, which was the best institution from India in 2016 and 2017, slipped the most among top Indian schools.

Among the top 10 Indian schools, all except IIT Bombay lost their ground. While IISc dropped 18 ranks, Calcutta University dropped 17 places to 125th in Asia. IIT Roorkee slipped 15 places to be ranked at the 93rd position. Top IITs, including Delhi, Madras and Kanpur, slipped between 5th and 11th ranks in the 2018 rankings as against their performance in the previous year.

IIT Bombay said on Tuesday that it has scored an overall 75.7 out of 100 in the Asian rankings. “The Institute has score of 88.1 in academic reputation, 97.5 in employer reputation, 44.5 in faculty student ration, 96.3 in staff with PhD, 89.6 in papers per faculty, 9.7 in international faculty, 6.3 in international students, 10.9 in inbound exchange students, 9.1 in outbound exchange students, and 41.4 in citations per paper. Among these ten parameters, Employer Reputation indicated the strongest one for IIT Bombay with a rank of 21 globally,” the IIT said in a statement.

“This is a reflection of the excellent work being done by faculty and students of the Institute,” IIT Bombay director Devang Khakhar said.

The Singapore-based Nanyang Technological University (NTU) climbed two places to be the best university in Asia, overtaking the National University of Singapore which has now slipped to the second place. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology has been ranked third, followed by Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology of South Korea and University of Hong Kong (HKU).

This year’s ranking features over 400 universities and was compiled by assessing universities across 10 different indicators, including academic and employer reputation, the proportion of PhD qualified academic staff, and the proportion of inbound and outbound exchange students at the university, the British raking agency said.

Tsinghua University in the sixth place is China’s leading institution and Japan’s top university continues to be the University of Tokyo, ranked 13th, the QS said in a posting in its website.