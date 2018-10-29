The best home loan rates being offered right now
A look at the latest home loan interest rates of some leading banks
A home loan is probably the biggest loan that one takes. Not only in terms of the loan amount, but also tenures, which can be 15 years or more. The total final amount that one pays can be double of what was borrowed. But a home loan is among the cheapest loans available, and usually it is the only way a person can buy a house.
A home loan is called a ‘good’ loan because it helps you acquire a tangible asset that can appreciate over the long term. It makes sense to buy a house if you plan to live in it. This is also the reason, apart from the fact that many housing projects in India continue to be delayed by many years, why financial advisers say that one should buy a ready-to-move-in house.
Here’s a look at the latest home loan interest rates of some leading banks:
More From Money »
- ICICI Bank shares jump 8% on improvement in asset quality
- Bond prices hit 11-week high; Rupee rises against dollar
- Power to lease or own a product should be in the hands of the consumer
- Rupee a bigger worry for bond market than fiscal deficit miss
- Markets Live: Sensex rises 200 points, Nifty above 10,050, ICICI Bank shares up 8%
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Latin America packs a punch for UPL in Q2, but there is no earnings upgrades yet
- Shoppers Stop Q2 results: Over to the festive quarter now
- Q2 results done, what ICICI Bank investors should focus on
- ITC Q2 results 2018-19: Smoke signals don’t bring good news
- BHEL’s dim Q2 results hint at economic headwinds in India