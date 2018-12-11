Sodexo launches accelerator program to partner, invest in food services startups

Rishi Gour, country president, Sodexo.

Mumbai: Facility management and corporate food services firm Sodexo India Pvt. Ltd., is tying up with Zone Startups to launch an accelerator for startups working in food services space. This strategic initiative will help Sodexo closely connect with the local digital and innovation ecosystem to strengthen food offers for Sodexo’s clients and consumers, the company said in a statement.

“The urban food market continues to offer tremendous growth potential for Sodexo India and is at an inflection point with rapid digitalization, evolving consumers and the entry of new players. By associating with innovative startups, we aim to transform not only the perception of workplace cafeterias, but also the way we operate and serve consumers. With startups offering innovative technologies and business models, we look forward to creating new services together and generate a differentiated experience for our consumer,” said Rishi Gour, Country President, Sodexo On-Site Services India.

The accelerator will provide startups with access to Sodexo large corporate customer base. The company is also open to investing in these startups through its venture fund, said Gour.

“The idea is to get 80-100 applications, of which a handful will present to the leadership (of Sodexo). Process will go on for next 3.5-4 months, and we will look at about 10 really interesting companies which can hit the ground running,” said Gour.

The initiative gives Sodexo an opportunity to focus on traditionally non core areas, which if the company does by itself will take more time, he added.

“When we look at the end to end food value chain, we feel that as much as we do things ourselves, it is important to leverage the ecosystem. And there are many companies doing fantastic work in specific areas in the value chain, and we think there is an opportunity to collaborate with them,” Gour said.

Sodexo has currently signed a one year agreement, wherein Zone Startups will help identify niche players, bring them to table, help evaluate value proposition, and enter into partnerships with these startups.

“Sodexo’s global domain expertise and large consumer base is a strong ally for selected startups to attain scale at speed”, said Ajay Ramasubramaniam, managing director of Zone Startups India.

While this is Sodexo’s first such initiative in India, it has run a similar programme in China, where it evaluated about 30 companies, from which it worked with 4. It also invested in one of them, a startup which recognizes food via artificial intelligence and reduces checkout time at billing counters to 1.5 seconds, Gour said.