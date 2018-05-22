Rupee opens higher against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.824%, up from its Monday’s close of 7.807%. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Tuesday strengthened marginally against the US dollar, tracking gains in Asian currencies.

At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 67.99 against the US dollar, up 0.16% from its previous close of 68.12. The currency opened at 68.07 a dollar.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.824%, up from its Monday’s close of 7.807%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 6.1%, while foreign investors have bought $558.80 million and sold $3.76 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Benchmark Sensex Index fell 0.11% or 40.63 points to 34575.50. Since January, it has gained 1.6%.

Asian currencies were higher, buoyed by a broader retreat in the US dollar and Treasury yields, and amid market relief over defusing Sino-American trade tensions.

South Korean won was up 0.62%, Philippines peso 0.22%, Taiwan dollar 0.21%, Thai Baht 0.2%, Japanese yen 0.14%, China renminbi 0.11%, Indonesian rupiah 0.1%, Malaysian ringgit 0.06%, Singapore dollar 0.06%. However, China offshore spot was down 0.06%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.571, down 0.11% from its previous close of 93.677.