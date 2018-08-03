 Activision sells two more franchises for Overwatch Esports League - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Home Page

Activision sells two more franchises for Overwatch Esports League

Activisions’s two franchises were sold to Atlanta based media business,Cox, and Nenking Group, a Chinese financial and entertainment conglomerate.

Last Published: Fri, Aug 03 2018. 03 38 PM IST
Bloomberg
The Overwatch League ended its first season last weekend with a victory by the London Spitfire. (Photo: AP)
The Overwatch League ended its first season last weekend with a victory by the London Spitfire. (Photo: AP)

Activision Blizzard Inc. sold two more franchises to its live-action Overwatch videogame league, adding Cox Enterprises to the list of owners of the year-old esports business.

Cox, the owner of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper and other media businesses, acquired the Atlanta franchise, while Nenking Group, a Chinese financial and entertainment conglomerate, bought the franchise for Guangzhou, China. The newest franchises are going for at least 50 percent more than the original ones that fetched about $20 million, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Esports, in which professional contestants play video games in front of live and online audiences, has been a fast-growing new market. The Overwatch League, based on Activision’s cartoonish shooting game of the same name, ended its first season last weekend with a victory by the London Spitfire.

Separately, Activision reported second-quarter earnings, excluding some items, rose to 41 cents a share, beating analysts’s estimates of 35 cents. Revenue, also reported on an adjusted basis, totaled $1.39 billion and was in line with projections. The company cited ongoing play and purchases for core franchises such as Call of Duty and Candy Crush.

First Published: Fri, Aug 03 2018. 03 38 PM IST
Topics: Overwatch Esports League Activision Call of Duty Candy Crush Activision franchises

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »