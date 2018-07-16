Xiaomi Mi A2: What to expect under the hood

The smartphone is expected to run on Android One with the same 5.99-inch full HD+ display as seen on the Mi 6X and will be powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC

Xiaomi’s much anticipated Android One handset, the Mi A2, is expected to be launched soon. Xiaomi India recently hinted in a teaser that a new Android One smartphone is going to be unveiled soon. The teaser says “Are you a big fan of #MiA1? You will love this...#Xiaomi #AndroidOne #2isbetterthan1.” Last week Xiaomi revealed it is hosting a global event in Madrid, Spain on July 24. Going by Xiaomi’s trend of launching the Mi A1 just a few months after launching the Mi 5X last year, we can expect the same to happen this year, as the Mi 6X was launched in April.

The Mi A2, a rebranded version of the Mi 6X, has been leaked several times on the internet and was even listed on a Swiss portal called Digitec. The smartphone is expected to run on Android One with the same 5.99-inch full HD+ display as seen on the Mi 6X. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and three storage variants of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. In the camera department, it is rumoured to have a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and a 20MP selfie camera. It will also come with a 3010mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

The outgoing Mi A1 features a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920x1080. It runs Android One and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has a dual-camera setup, with 12MP primary and secondary sensors and a 5MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi is also celebrating its four years in India with a ‘Mi 4 u’ sale, which started on July 10. The sale will go on till July 12 and will have different gadgets going up on offer every day.