Nifty may not cross 11,000 this year: CLSA

CLSA had previously set a target of 11,400 for the Nifty this year. Photo: AP

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange’s 50-share Nifty index may not cross 11,000 points this year as macro concerns cap market gains, brokerage firm CLSA said on Tuesday, cutting its previous target of 11,400.

“We have been flagging various India-specific macro concerns, viz. the twin deficits, rising oil, inflation worries, rising interest rates, equities taxation and political uncertainties, etc, since the last 3-4 months,” analysts Mahesh Nandurkar, Abhinav Sinha and Alok Srivastava wrote in a note on Monday. “The bottom-up corporate earnings trend has improved somewhat, but this is unlikely to offset the impact of these macro concerns,” they said, adding a potential slowdown in domestic equity flows remains a near-term concern.

The Nifty touched a record 11,171.55 points on 29 January, and is down 8.29% ever since at 10,245 as of Monday’s close.

At 16.9 times March 2019 consensus estimates, Nifty is still at a 14% premium to the 10-year average, CLSA analysts said, adding, “While the valuations have become more moderate, we believe the adverse macro will continue to weigh on market returns.”

CLSA analysts said domestic flows may face a few headwinds as annual returns on several funds have now moved into single digits. There could also be possible investor selling in April/May as against February/March to take advantage of ‘carry forward long-term losses’.

Also, the returns on corporate debt funds/bank fixed deposits now appeared better, and property market may be close to bottoming.

In its model portfolio, CLSA added weight to private lender IndusInd Bank Ltd and Emami Ltd at the expense of top lender State Bank of India and ICICI Bank Ltd.

“With our view of a modest market upside and the continuous adverse news flow in the corporate banking space, we tactically reduce ICICI and SBI to neutral in our portfolio. This change will be reviewed when we get better clarity on haircuts under NCLT (NCLT National Company Law Tribunal),” CLSA said.

“We add weight to existing positions in IndusInd and Emami—a contra play on rural consumption,” they added.

CLSA said that it remains optimistic on the housing sector recovery, with property developers as the best way to play the story, and added that other preferred picks are housing finance firms, cement, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, ITC Ltd, IndusInd, Larsen and Toubro Ltd, and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals.