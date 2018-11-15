WhatsApp’s new feature lets you share contacts with QR codes

QR codes aren’t new to WhatsApp though. WhatsApp requires users to scan one when logging into WhatsApp via their desktops.

Instead of sharing your WhatsApp number digit-by-digit, you will soon be able to share your contact details via a QR code. This simple yet much need feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, a fan site that keeps an eye out for the latest WhatsApp features currently in testing.

For the safety of users, they can also revoke the QR code which then stops it from letting other future users scan the code to get contact information.

WhatsApp has been testing several new features lately, like the picture-in-picture mode, private reply, dark mode and WhatsApp stickers. You can try them out via WhatsApp Beta which allows early access to the latest features in testing. To become a beta tester, simply click on this link and become a WhatsApp beta tester. However, WhatsApp beta is known for having bugs and crashes, so be aware of what you’re getting into. You can always opt out of beta by going to the same link.

Other WhatsApp features you should be know about:

Suspicious link

WhatsApp now displays an alert you whenever you receive a link that WhatsApp deems suspicious. This is basically to grab your attention so you don’t mindlessly open anything that’s sent to you; just so that you’re sure you give your consent. A link appearing suspicious to WhatsApp may not necessarily be harmful.

Mark as read

This feature allows users to dismiss a message by tapping the “mark as read” button in the notification tray. So users can dismiss a message as read from the notification bar itself without actually opening the app.

