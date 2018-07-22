Govt to roll out pilot project to fortify borders
It has been decided to deploy technological solutions in the form of Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS), on a pilot basis to begin with, in different terrains on Indo-Pakistan Border and Indo-Bangladesh Border
Last Published: Mon, Jul 23 2018. 12 05 AM IST
First Published: Sun, Jul 22 2018. 10 08 PM IST
