IndiGo largest domestic airline in June, records market share of 41.3%

GoAir and IndiGo registered 88.6% and 88.3% load factors, respectively, while Air India registered 80.9% load factor during June.

Mumbai: InterGlobe Aviation’s IndiGo retained its position as the market leader among domestic airlines as it carried 46.73 lakh local passengers in June, achieving a market share of 41.3%, according to the data issued Wednesday by civil aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Naresh Goyal-led full-service carrier Jet Airways was the second -largest domestic airline last month with a 13.3% market share and 15.12 lakh passengers.

National carrier Air India carried 14.11 lakh passengers during the month, registering a 12.5% market share.

Ajay Singh-led SpiceJet registered a 12.1% market share after carrying 13.70 lakh passengers during the month.

During the same period, Wadia Group-owned GoAir carried 10.55 lakh passengers registering a 9.3% market share, while Vistara and AirAsia India carried 4.52 lakh passengers and 6.01 lakh passengers, respectively.

Domestic air traffic climbed 22% in the first half of calendar 2018 to 6.85 crore passengers from 5.62 crore passsengers a year earlier, DGCA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet registered the highest passenger load factor in June at 93.3%, which means that the airline managed to fill 93.3 of 100 seats it sold during the month. GoAir and IndiGo registered 88.6% and 88.3% load factors, respectively, while Air India registered 80.9% load factor during June. Vistara recorded 84.8% market share during the month.

“The growth in June over the previous year shows the continued robustness of growth in the domestic air market as it comes at the end of the peak summer season. The year to date growth of 21.95% is expected to continue, especially with airlines announcing airfare sales in order to accelerate the passenger load factor as we get into the monsoon season. We are seeing fares as low as ₹999 which will further catalyze growth in the already buoyant domestic air passenger market,” said Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com.