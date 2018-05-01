Dabur Q4 profit jumps 19% to Rs397 crore

Dabur’s total Q4/FY2017-18 expenses were up 3.56% to Rs1,603.56 crore as against Rs1,548.32 crore. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: FMCG major Dabur India on Tuesday reported a 19.04% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs397.18 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018 on strong volume growth and rise in operating margin. The company had posted a net profit of Rs333.65 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review grew 6.38% to Rs2,106.15 crore, against Rs1,979.72 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

“We have delivered another strong performance in the quarter with our India operating margin touching a historical high of 27.2%. Our operating margin has increased on the back of improved operating efficiencies and judicious cost management,” said Dabur India CEO Sunil Duggal.

Dabur’s total Q4/FY2017-18 expenses were up 3.56% to Rs1,603.56 crore as against Rs1,548.32 crore.

“The domestic FMCG business reported an underlying volume growth of 7.7% during the quarter,” Dabur India said in a statement.

Its revenue from consumer care business was up 8.16% to Rs1,677.43 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 2017-18 as against Rs1,550.84 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from food business was down 1.54% to Rs293.40 crore as against Rs298.01 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Retail business was also down 9.33% to Rs27.89 crore during the quarter as against Rs30.76 crore. The other segment was also down 15.39% to Rs24.84 crore as against Rs29.36 crore. Dabur’s international sales in January-April period were up 16.8% in constant currency terms.

“Sales in GCC markets grew 51% led by Saudi Arabia which reported an 82% growth during the quarter. The Business in Egypt reported a 38% growth while sales in Nepal grew by around 19%,” it added.

For the financial year 2017-18, net profit was up 6.04% to Rs1,357.74 crore as against Rs1,280.31 crore in FY 2016-17. Its total income was at Rs8,053.52 crore, marginally up to 0.67 cent in 2017-18 as against Rs7,999.79 crore in the previous fiscal.

Dabur has also recommended 625% dividend, which is Rs6.25 per equity share having face value of Re1 each for the financial year 2017-18.

“The board of directors today recommended a dividend of 625%, which includes a final Dividend of 125% and a one-time special dividend of 500%. This brings the Total Dividend for the year to 750%,” the company said.

Shares of Dabur India closed at Rs369.70 on BSE, up 0.90%.