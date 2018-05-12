Monsoon to arrive early, will hit Kerala on 28 May: Skymet

The monsoon is expected to reach the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 20 May, says Skymet. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Southwest Monsoon, which brings seasonal rain to the Indian subcontinent, will hit Kerala on 28 May, four days ahead of its normal onset date, private weather forecasting agency Skymet said on Saturday.

The monsoon is expected to reach the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 20 May and is expected to advance further to Sri Lanka and over East Central Bay of Bengal on 24 May, it said.

“The monsoon is expected to hit Kerala on 28 May,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change) of Skymet, said.

The normal date for onset of the monsoon in Kerala is 1 June. This year, the Skymet and India Meteorological Department have predicted a normal monsoon.