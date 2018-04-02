Amul parent GCMMF clocks Rs29,220 crore turnover in FY18

Photo of Amul dairy plant in Gujarat. Amul’s parent GCMMF also plans to enhance milk processing capacity from the current level of 320 lakh litres per day to 380-400 lakh litres per day. Photo: Mint

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which markets milk and dairy products under the brand name of Amul, registered a provisional turnover of Rs29,220 crore for financial year ended 31 March.

GCMMF said its branded consumer products registered a growth of 14% over the previous year, with products such as cheese, butter, milk beverages, paneer, cream, buttermilk and curd growing between 20% to 40%.

However, GCMMF that had seen a growth rate of over 18% in the last eight years said that it registered only 8% growth last year “largely due to the decline of 60% in the commodity sales as a result of depressed market conditions in the global and local market.”

The 18-member Unions of Amul Federation has a farmer member strength of more than 3.6 million across 18,700 villages of Gujarat and procures an average of 211 lakh litres of milk per day.

It also plans to enhance milk processing capacity from the current level of 320 lakh litres per day to 380-400 lakh litres per day.