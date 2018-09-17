Ola raises $50 million from new Chinese investors at $4.3 billion valuation

Ola is currently India’s second-most valuable internet start-up after Paytm. Photo:

Bengaluru: India’s largest cab-hailing service Ola (ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd) has raised $50 million at a valuation of roughly $4.3 billion from Hong Kong-based Sailing Capital and China-Eurasian Economic Cooperation Fund (CEECF), as part of the the SoftBank-backed start-up’s broader move to raise fresh funds of at least $1 billion.

According to regulatory documents filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and sourced from Paper.VC, Sailing and Chinese state-backed investment fund CEECF will jointly hold a stake of over 1% in Ola, implying that the latter’s valuation has inched up since its previous round of fund raising.

Last year in October, Ola raised $1.1 billion in fresh funding at a valuation of $3.5-4 billion from China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd and existing investor SoftBank Group Corp. of Japan, and had indicated that it was in talks to raise another $1 billion from new investors.

According to at least two people aware of the latest discussions, Ola was expected to raise fresh funds over the coming months from new investors, including Singapore’s Temasek, which had already bought secondary shares in Ola. Mint first reported in July that Temasek had bought shares worth at least $30 million from former and early employees of Ola as part of a secondary share sale.

The latest round of fund raising from the two Chinese investments firms comes at a time when Ola is aggressively expanding outside and within India, and also building up a strong food-technology business to compete against Swiggy and Zomato. The Bengaluru-based cab-hailing service is looking to fortify its lead over arch-rival Uber Technologies in India.

To keep up with this aggressive pace of expansion, Ola will need to consistently raise fresh funds from new and existing investors, at a time when India’s start-up ecosystem is witnessing a massive upsurge in funding momentum. So far, Ola has raised roughly $2.5 billion in funds since starting out in 2011, and is currently India’s second-most valuable internet start-up after Paytm (One97 Communications Ltd).

More importantly, Ola needs to have massive amounts of capital at its disposal to fight Uber, which is easily the most deep-pocketed start-up in the world and also counts SoftBank as an investor.

In April, Mint reported that Ola might raise funds separately for Foodpanda later this year to tap the strong investor demand for food technology start-ups.

Apart from its push to raise fresh funds at a higher valuation, Ola Co-Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is in the middle of an ongoing boardroom tussle against its largest investor, SoftBank. Mint reported in May on SoftBank‘s tussle with Aggarwal, after the latter blocked a proposed deal by Tiger Global Management to sell part of its stake to SoftBank. Last year, Ola had changed its Articles of Association to include a clause to prevent SoftBank from buying more shares in Ola without approval from the company’s founders and board.