Delhi Metro services hit for 90 minutes on Blue Line due to technical snag

Thousands of commuters today faced hardship when Delhi Metro services on the Blue Line were hit for nearly 90 minutes due to a technical snag between Karol Bagh and R.K. Ashram stations
Last Published: Thu, Mar 29 2018. 05 14 PM IST
PTI
The Delhi Metro services were restored at 3.35pm. Photo: Mint
The Delhi Metro services were restored at 3.35pm. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Thousands of commuters on Thursday faced hardship when Delhi Metro services on the Blue Line were hit for nearly 90 minutes due to a technical snag in the overhead electrification between Karol Bagh and R.K. Ashram stations.

The snag was reported in the contact wire of the overhead electrification at 2.05 pm, affecting train services on the 50-km-long line, the DMRC said in a statement. The services were restored at 3.35pm, it added.

Thousands of commuters had to face crowded trains and delayed schedules during the time the snag remained unresolved.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), train services are managed in three loops on the Blue Line, which is the busiest corridor of the metro network in the national capital. These loops were Barakhamba-Noida/Vaishali, Karol Bagh-Dwarka-21 section and Karol Bagh-Barakhamba Road.

First Published: Thu, Mar 29 2018. 05 14 PM IST
Topics: Delhi Metro Delhi Metro services Blue Line DMRC Delhi Metro technical snag

