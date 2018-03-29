Delhi Metro services hit for 90 minutes on Blue Line due to technical snag
New Delhi: Thousands of commuters on Thursday faced hardship when Delhi Metro services on the Blue Line were hit for nearly 90 minutes due to a technical snag in the overhead electrification between Karol Bagh and R.K. Ashram stations.
The snag was reported in the contact wire of the overhead electrification at 2.05 pm, affecting train services on the 50-km-long line, the DMRC said in a statement. The services were restored at 3.35pm, it added.
Thousands of commuters had to face crowded trains and delayed schedules during the time the snag remained unresolved.
According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), train services are managed in three loops on the Blue Line, which is the busiest corridor of the metro network in the national capital. These loops were Barakhamba-Noida/Vaishali, Karol Bagh-Dwarka-21 section and Karol Bagh-Barakhamba Road.
