Former BJP legislator moves SC challenging dissolution of J&K assembly

Bhagat is challenging the 21 November decision of J&K governor Satya Pal Malik

New Delhi: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator, Gagan Bhagat moved the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the governor’s decision to dissolve the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) assembly even as an alliance of anti-BJP parties led by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) staked claim to form the government.

The petition has been filed with the supreme court registry but is to come up for hearing before the court.

Bhagat is challenging the 21 November decision of J&K governor Satya Pal Malik under which he dissolved the state legislative assembly paving the way for imposition of governor’s rule in the state.

After nearly five months of political uncertainty, the three parties made a fresh attempt at government formation. In her letter to the governor, shared by Mufti on Twitter, she claimed the support of 56 MLAs of the three parties put together. But, Mufti said on Twitter, she could not get through to him by either fax or telephone and that she sent the letter by mail.

The governor’s move capped a day of hectic political developments that began with former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP reaching out to Malik staking claim to form the government with the support of the National Conference (NC) and Congress.

The PDP, which is a former BJP ally, has 29 members in the House while the NC has 15 and the Congress has 12. The BJP is the second largest party in the assembly with 25 seats.

The three parties are now expected to make the dissolution of the assembly a key political issue not just in the next assembly elections but also in the general elections next year.